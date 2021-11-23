Allahabad University admissions to UG courses start from today

The admissions to various undergraduate courses of Allahabad University (AU) will start from Wednesday.

Director (admission cell) of AU, Prof IR Siddiqui said that admissions would be conducted through offline mode through counseling held at the Pravesh Bhavan of AU.

“Following the Covid guidelines, the admission process will be completed on the same day for eligible students by conducting counselling, asking for options of subjects by the candidates and their depositing of fees”, said Prof Siddiqui.

The candidates have been asked to report for counseling at 9.30 am. The details of class wise seats in the courses will be displayed on the big screen at the Pravesh Bhavan so that the candidates can give their choices accordingly.

Admissions will be given as per the availability of seats and merit. Candidates will be able to pay the fee by cash, credit or debit cards and through payment apps. Admission for BCom would start from November 25, for BA from November 28 and for BSc Home Science, from November 29. Necessary facilities are being ensured for the candidates at the Pravesh Bhavan, he added.

The director has appealed to the candidates to compulsorily wear masks and carry hand and surface sanitizers with them.

To start with, varsity would conduct admissions in BSc (Biology) group and candidates who have scored 187 or more marks in the undergraduate admission test (UGAT) will be given admission, said central varsity officials.

From this year, admission would also be conducted for the four new professional courses. The Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) will offer five-year integrated BCA-MCA, five-year integrated MSc Food Technology, three-year BVoc in Media Production besides a five-year, three-year BVoc in Software Development course.

At the same time, with the addition of sociology subject in BA, the options for the students have increased. Last year, there were 96 combinations in BA whereas from this year 100 subject combinations will be available.

Department-wise admission will be given in 30 different courses of postgraduate including MEd, LLM and MCom at AU. According to Prof Siddiqui, the results will start coming in three-four days which will be sent to the respective departments in the first week of December and then the admission process will start.

AU will give admission on total 12,360 seats including undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses.

Of these, 4660 seats are for BA, for BSc Mathematics there are 769 seats, for BSc Bio it is 385 and for BSc Home Science 58. For BCom admission would be done for 723 seats, for BPA 113, for BFA 78, BA-LLB 150 and LLB 375.

Prof IR Siddiqui said that an amount of ₹51 would be taken for medical insurance.

About the course wise fee, director admission said that per annum fee for BA (with lab) would be ₹1175, BA (without lab) ₹975, BCom ₹975, BSc (with lab) ₹1125, BPA ₹2305 and for BFA the annual fee is ₹4226.

The director further said that for admissions in Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA), fewer applications have been received as compared to number of seats. In this course, around 70 candidates have applied against 113 seats.

