Allahabad University, colleges to undertake water conservation mission

The Allahabad University (AU) and its constituent colleges will soon undertake a six-month long water conservation mission.

The varsity led by vice-chancellor prof Sangita Srivastava has also decided to explore installing rainwater harvesting systems in its various departmental buildings like the one already installed in the FCI campus of the varsity, said officials.

The efforts will be led by cultural committee of AU that held a meeting on Sunday and discussed plans to undertake various steps aimed at sensitising and making people, including students and teachers, aware of the need for water harvesting.

The virtual meet was attended by prof Santosh Bhadauria, prof AR Siddiqui, prof Shabnam Hameed, Shefali Nandan and convenor Chitranjan Kumar.

“The committee will organise a host of competitions as part of this initiative that would continue till November 30. Events like poster designing and exhibition, debate and essay writing contests besides lecture series by experts of the field would be organised,” said AU assistant PRO Chitranjan Kumar.

To note, on the occasion of World Water Day on March 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain’ campaign.

It is the flagship water conservation campaign under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

University Grants Commission (UGC) had recently asked all affiliated colleges and institutions to include rain water harvesting structures (RWHS) on their premises as part of ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign.

The campaign initiated under the National Water Mission with the objective to conserve water, minimize wastage and ensure more equitable distribution both across and within states encourages all stake holders to create rain water harvesting structures before the onset of monsoon to catch the rain.

This rain water can be used to recharge the groundwater aquifers. Apart from this, educational institutes are also to organize activities such as drives to make water harvesting pits, rooftop RWHS, check dams etc, removal of obstructions in the channels which bring water to them from the catchment areas etc.