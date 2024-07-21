Allahabad University extends UG registration deadline to July 30, awaits CUET results

The last date for registration for admissions in undergraduate (UG) courses at Allahabad University (AU) has been extended from July 20 to July 30, informed varsity officials. Allahabad University campus (HT File)

As of Saturday evening, 36,991 candidates had registered for admissions in these courses, they added.

After the results of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) 2024 are released, the registered candidates will go through the counselling process. This time, counselling will be done through the Samarth Portal, said officials.

The CUET results were expected to be released around June 30, but the National Testing Agency has not released the results yet. AU will take admissions in its UG courses through CUET and, in this situation, AU cannot start the counselling process until CUET results are released.

Due to the delay in CUET UG results, admission to AU’s constituent colleges is also hampered. The affiliated colleges have started the process of registration for non-CUET candidates, but the registration of CUET candidates has not started yet. In the admission process of the colleges, priority is to be given to the CUET candidates, and only against the remaining seats will admission of non-CUET candidates be done.

However, only those candidates who appeared in CUET will get admission to the university campus.

36,991 candidates who appeared in CUET UG 2024 have completed their registration with AU. In the last session, 2023-24, around 50,000 candidates had registered. As the registration date has been extended by Allahabad University until July 30, the number of registered candidates may increase to 50,000 for 2024-25 session too.