Allahabad University headquartered IGI’s VP elected International Association of Geomorphologists president

The International Association of Geomorphologists (IAG) elected Prof Sunil Kumar De of North Eastern Hill University as its 9th president.

The IAG is the premier international organisation of professional geomorphologists in the world and is dedicated to improving and propagating the teachings and research in geomorphology. It was established in 1985 in Manchester, the UK with Prof Denys Brunsden as its first president. The objective of the IAG as stated in its various publications and its website is the development and promotion of geomorphology as a science through international cooperation and dissemination of knowledge of geomorphology. At present, 63 countries including India are affiliated with the IAG through their national scientific members.

“Prof De is the vice president and the secretary of foreign matters of the Indian Institute of Geomorphologists (IGI), a research organisation founded and has its headquarters in the Department of Geography, University of Allahabad. Prof De is the first Indian, first Asian, and the first person from a developing country to be elected as the president of IAG. Past presidents of the IAG include distinguished geomorphologists like Prof Mauro Soldati and Prof Mario Panizza of Italy, Prof Eric Fouache of France, Prof Andrew Goudie of United Kingdom,” informed Prof Azizur Rahman Siddiqui of the department of geography, Allahabad University (AU), who is the secretary general of IGI while extending his best wishes to Prof De on this historic occasion and congratulated him as India’s first president of the IAG.