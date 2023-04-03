‘Udbodhan-2K23’ concludes at AU Shatabdi Boys’ Hostel

Ongoing nine-day annual event ‘Udbodhan-2K23’ concluded at Allahabad University’s Shatabdi Boys’ Hostel on Saturday evening. ‘Udbodhan’ is the annual fest of the hostel which is also celebrated as the alumni meet. Students on the concluding day of “Udbodhan-2K23” (HT)

It was organised for the first time in 2012 and after a break of three years owing to Covid pandemic, it has started again this year.

Shatabdi Boys’ Hostel is allotted to the students of BA-LLB (Hons) of the Allahabad University (AU).

This year the event started on March 24. Sports competitions including volleyball, cricket, badminton, chess and carrom were organised in the initial days followed by contests like rangoli making, wall painting, debate, speech and craft designing etc. All the winners were honoured on the concluding day of the event.

Various cultural programmes were also organised on the last day and winners of various competitions were awarded. The valedictory function of this week-long festival witnessed Nitivan Nigam (ACJM, Prayagraj), Paras Yadav, (Senior Civil Judge, Kannauj), Aditya Ranjan (Civil Judge, Fatehpur), Ashish Mishra (Civil Judge, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh) present as alumni and ex-inmates of the hostel.

The concluding day function was inaugurated by hostel warden Abhishek Pandey and superintendent Rajesh Garg. In this event president of Allahabad High Court Bar Association Ashok Kumar Singh, dean of law faculty Prof JS Singh, Mrityunjay Rao Parmar and all faculty members were present.