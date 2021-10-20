{Allegations against Amarinder} Prove sincerity by breaking ties with Cong high command: SAD to Randhawa

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday asked Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to prove his sincerity on charges against Captain Amarinder Singh by breaking all ties with the Congress high command, especially the Gandhi family. The SAD added this was needed as it was the high command that had imposed Amarinder on Punjab and the Congress for more than five decades including over nine years as CM.

“Even you (Randhawa) have a lot of explaining to do for remaining Amarinder’s most-trusted aide during these years. We know Capt refused your request for a meeting four days ago. Please share what has happened in these four days to reveal Amarinder’s anti-national, traitorous character,” senior SAD leader Maheshinder Grewal said.

He added, “You are the state’s home minister now. If you seriously believe that as CM Amarinder was a traitor and was indulging in anti-national activities through proximity with Aroosa Alam, a Pakistani, then act against him and book him on charges of conspiring against the country with a Pakistani agent. You should explain why you kept spending long evenings and nights with Amarinder and Aroosa.”

Grewal alleged that Randhawa was the biggest confidant and the biggest executioner of Amarinder’s plans. “Now that those plans have been exposed, you want to convince us that you were not a part of his crimes. Even today, Captain Sandeep Sandhu, the main adviser of Amarinder, shared space with you in today’s press conference,” he alleged, adding that perhaps Randhawa forgot to hide his association with people close to Amarinder even today.