Alleging police harassment, Kashi boatsmen observe daylong strike

Boatsmen in Kashi went on a day-long strike on Thursday. They claimed the strike was in protest against the harassment meted out by the police.

“Police is blaming us for the recent tragedy in which around 34 tourists from Andhra Pradesh had a narrow escape when their boat turned upside down, But, the fact is that it was the people from majhi (boatsmen) community who saved them,” said Pramod Majhi, convener of Maa Ganga Nishad Raj Sewa Nyas, the body that ensures the welfare of the majhi community.

On November 29, 34 tourists from Andhra Pradesh had a narrow escape when their boat capsized near Dashashwamedh Ghat. However, all the tourists were rescued by the majhi community members.

Ramesh Nishad, a member of the riverine community said: “Instead of thanking us, the district administration and police are blaming us for the incident,” he said.

However, the boatsmen said they have agreed to comply with the norms defined by the administration regarding boating. “Serving tourists is a priority. And hence it has been decided to ensure complete safety of the tourists and to make sure that the boats were in proper condition before use,” a boatsmen said.