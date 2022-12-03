All-women Agniveer recruitment rally at Danapur on Dec 14

The first all-women Agniveer recruitment rally for Bihar and Jharkhand will be organised at the headquarter of Army’s zonal recruiting office (ZRO) at Danapur on December 14, an officer said on Saturday.

Deputy director general (ZRO), Brigadier Mukesh Gurung, said the fifth Agniveer recruitment rally has been underway at Danapur since December 1 and it had evoked a good response. “Prior to Danapur, it was held in Ranchi in Jharkhand, Gaya, Muzaffarpur and Katihar in Bihar. Over two lakh aspirants participated in them,” he said at a press conference.

The successful candidates would take a written test of January 15. “The candidates have to clear up to 9-10 stages, which include physical and medical fitness, before getting a call for the written test,” the officer said.

A 30-day online registration window for female Agniveer aspirants from Bihar and Jharkhand was open from August 9 to September 7. Registered candidates were thereafter issued admit cards and informed to be present for the recruitment rally as per the date and district-wise details given in their admit cards, he said.

Agniveers will be recruited for a four-year period under the Agnipath scheme launched on June 14 this year for entry-level recruitment into the armed forces.

“The age limit has been relaxed from 21 years to 23 as a one-time measure for the recruitment year 2022-2023,” said Brigadier Gurung.

Bihar had witnessed widespread protests over the Agniveer scheme when it was announced. “But the response from the youth has been encouraging,” said a senior Army officer.

