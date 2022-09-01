Amangarh to be developed as alternative to Corbett Park
Tiger reserve to provide employment to locals, boost economy of area; proximity to Delhi viewed as opportunity to welcome visitors in large numbers
If all goes to plan, the first tiger reserve of Western Uttar Pradesh, Amangarh Tiger Reserve (ATR), will be opened to tourists mid-November onwards.
Till now, it wasn’t opened to tourists but now, with the state government’s willingness to give a push to ecotourism, a proposal has been sent to the state government to open the reserve for tourists.
ATR, situated in district Bijnor, has been developed as an alternative to Jim Corbett National Park (JCNP). The 95 square km area is adjacent to JCNP, and was notified as a tiger reserve in 2012. It was originally part of the JCNP prior to the formation of Uttarakhand which was carved out from Uttar Pradesh.
ATR forms an extension of and buffer to JCNP and is home to tigers, leopards, elephants and a wide variety of animals.
Lalit Verma, chief conservator of Bareilly zone, under whose jurisdiction it falls, said, “The Amangarh Tiger Reserve has immense potential to attract tourists. Therefore, our plan was to develop it as an alternative to JCNP which always remains under pressure due to the high influx of tourists during the season”.
Verma said that a detailed project to develop it as a potential tourist place has been sent to the state government for approval and was hopeful of inviting tourists mid-November onwards.
He further said that local youths who have interest in nature and wildlife will be inducted as tourist guides so that they could get employment. Verma said that a batch of youths has already been trained as guides, and gypsies would also be registered to start a safari in the reserve.
He said that ATR would not only provide employment to local youths but also help boost the economy of the area through the influx of tourists during the season.
The reserve is internally connected to the jungle of JCNP. Therefore, tigers, elephants, leopards and other animals easily venture into the reserve. A drive inside the reserve leads to Jhirna range of JCNP.
Uttar Pradesh has two more tiger reserves: Dudhwa Tiger Reserve and Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. Officials are hopeful that being close to the national capital Amangarh would attract tourists in big numbers after it is opened for them.
