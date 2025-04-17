Amaravati: PM Modi to formally kick-start revived AP capital project on May 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on May 2 relaunch the works of Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh, the government said on Thursday, a day after AP chief secretary K Vijayanand confirmed the PM’s visit to the state. A representative photo of Andhra Pradesh's capital Amaravati as envisioned by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (AP government)

The event will take place at 4pm on May 2 at a ground behind the present interim secretariat complex at Velagapudi. Apart from laying the foundation stone, the Prime Minister will address a public rally.

PM Modi will formally commence the works for the revival of the capital city, which were stalled during the five-year regime of the YSR Congress Party government between 2019 and 2024.

The state government appointed a cabinet sub-committee comprising state ministers Payyavula Keshav, Kollu Ravindra, Satyakumar Yadav, Nadendla Manohar, and P Narayana to oversee the arrangements for the PM’s visit. The committee will meet with officials at the Amaravati Secretariat next week to discuss the arrangements.

Commissioner of medical, health and family welfare C Veerapandian, who has been appointed as the nodal officer to monitor the arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit, said arrangements will be made for about 5 lakh people.

The Prime Minister had on October 22, 2015, laid the foundation stone for Amaravati during a ceremony at Uddandarayunipalem village.

In the subsequent three years, the state government constructed the interim secretariat, assembly and high court buildings, apart from residential quarters for All India Service officers, MLAs and MLCs and other employees’ quarters, but the capital city project at Amaravati came to a grinding halt after the YSRCP came to power in 2019 under former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

After the TDP-led NDA stormed to power in June 2024, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided to resume work on his dream project.