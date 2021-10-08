Home / Cities / Others / Ambala: Former mayor, MC engineer get into scuffle
others

Ambala: Former mayor, MC engineer get into scuffle

Former mayor of the Ambala MC Ramesh Mal on Wednesday had a violent run-in with a civic body engineer at the latter’s office
The former Ambala mayor and MC engineer allegedly tore each other’s clothes during the scuffle and cross-complaints were filed following the incident. (HT file)
The former Ambala mayor and MC engineer allegedly tore each other’s clothes during the scuffle and cross-complaints were filed following the incident. (HT file)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 02:27 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

Former mayor of the municipal corporation (MC) Ramesh Mal on Wednesday had a violent run-in with a municipal engineer (ME) at the latter’s office. Both of them allegedly tore each other’s clothes and cross-complaints were filed following the incident.

Mal submitted his complaint at the police post number 4 and an FIR was lodged under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, while Vipin Boora, the engineer, handed over a complaint to MC commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata that was forwarded to SSP Hamid Akhtar for action.

“A DDR has been filed on Boora’s complaint but an FIR is yet to be lodged. No arrest has been made so far,” police post in charge Varyam Singh said on Thursday.

The former mayor alleged that he had gone to the MC office at 4 pm for some work after there was no response from Boora on the phone.

“He started using foul language against my community, on which I objected and he tore my clothes. My son and locals present at the office got involved and saved me,” Mal said in his complaint.

Meanwhile, the ME claimed that Mal wanted to get a no dues certificate (NDC) and had come with a pre-planned conspiracy to attack him.

“I told him that I don’t have any responsibility related to the NDC and if I’m not receiving his calls, he should have complained to my senior officials. He was adamant that I’m always unavailable on the phone. I also received some injuries after he attacked me and a complaint was given to the MC commissioner,” Boora said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out