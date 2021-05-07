Ambala’s home-isolation model to be scaled up across Haryana

The home Isolation android app and dashboard developed by the Ambala administration and the health department in September last year, will now be scaled up by the National Health Mission across Haryana, officials said on Friday.

The initiative was commended by state health minister Anil Vij. He said that the innovation is first of its kind and should be replicated by all districts in state.

Ambala CMGGA Utsav Shah said the model will now be taken up to actively monitor the health of Covid positive patients under home isolation for the entire state.

“There are over 72 teams deputed on home isolation duty in Ambala who visit patients every alternate say, starting Day 2 until Day 11 of the patient’s home isolation. Vitals of the patients - SPO2, temperature, blood pressure, pulse and respiratory rate are recorded on every visit through the app, in addition to complete personal details of the patient, will be filled during initial registration,” a statement reads.

“Submission of the vitals of every patient are geo-tagged to ensure that the vitals are recorded at the isolation facility or home of the patient and not elsewhere and a dashboard projects the status of every patient based on their vitals and colour codes them based on severity of the patient,” it adds.