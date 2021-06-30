Ambedkar always worked for an egalitarian society, says President Kovind

Lucknow: President Ram Nath Kovind said here on Tuesday that equality was always top on the mind of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, as he had realized that integrated development of the country was not possible unless the governments worked to bring about equality in society.

Speaking at a virtual foundation stone laying ceremony of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Cultural Centre to come up in Aishbabh area here, the President said Ambedkar worked to bring about equality in society and incorporated the same in the Preamble of the Constitution of India.

“As chief architect of the Constitution of India, he mentioned equality in the Preamble to the Constitution,” said Kovind.

Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and other dignitaries attended the foundation stone laying ceremony organized at Lok Bhawan here.

As chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in his address earlier, had pointed out that Ambedkar launched a newspaper titled ‘Samta’ 93 years ago, Kovind said the foundation of memorial and cultural centre was being laid on the day when Ambedkar pushed the idea of equality in society. “This day is important for us because Dr Ambedkar began his journey for equality 93 years ago on this day and we are witness to this journey being taken forward by laying of the foundation stone of Ambedkar memorial and cultural centre,” said Kovind.

He said Ambedkar had a special connection with Lucknow. “Bodhanandji, who was like a guru for Baba Saheb, and Bhadant Pragyanandji, who gave ‘diksha’ to him, lived in Lucknow and Dr Ambedkar used to visit them,” he said.

Kovind referred to the convocation ceremony of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow in December 2017 and said he paid tributes to Bhadant Pragyanand by visiting the latter’s memorial.

He said all the places associated with Baba Saheb Ambedkar had special importance for the people of country. The union government had developed the places linked with Babasaheb as pilgrimage centres. The Ambedkar memorial centre in Delhi had been working to take Babasaheb’s ideals to people around the world.

He said the UP government had also decided to spread his ideals and set up a memorial and cultural centre in his name in Lucknow. Top quality research should be done at the research centre to be set up at the memorial and cultural centre in Lucknow, he said, adding that the central university set up in the name of Ambedkar in Lucknow and proposed research centre would have coordination to take ahead the ideals of Babasaheb.