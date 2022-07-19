American-origin mango flourishing in the Terai

The experiment of growing an American origin mango tree in Kheri has now become an attraction and is a source for encouragement for other hobby horticulturists.

Surfing the net in search of some mango plantation, Prashant Kumar Pandey, 48 – who is also a reporter for a web channel – was attracted to an attractive mango tree described as ‘Tommy Atkins’, a mango having its roots in Florida, USA.

Pandey told Hindustan Times that “just out of curiosity, I arranged Tommy Atkins mango plants from Delhi market and planted it in my Gangapur village orchard.”

A progressive farmer by profession and having a keen interest in growing organic vegetables and fruits Pandey dedicated his spare time in monitoring the growth of his American mango tree.

Pandey said, “Somewhere in my mind, there was the uncertainty about the proper growth of the tree in a remote village of Kheri.

“However, I was left pleasantly surprised this summer when a rich blossom bloomed on the Tommy Atkins tree. After the blossoms came the fruits containing their original crimson-green colour. The attractive mango crop in the village has now become a major source of attraction in the village and many youths have been encouraged to grow it as its commercial value is also good.”

A horticulture expert described Tommy Atkins mango to be of mangifera indica species. He said the Tommy Atkins mangoes were not as palatable as the Dussehri, Chausa, Safeda and such other Indian mango species. However, their ability to stay intact even after several days made them a successful commercial crop.

Pandey also said that the Tommy Atkins mangoes remained fresh even after a week, endorsing their good shelf-life.

- Deo Kant Pandey