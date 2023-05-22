‘Congress always ignored OBCs’: Amit Shah at Modi community convention in Gujarat

Even though the Congress ruled the country for 56 years, they failed to uplift the Other Backward Class (OBC) community, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from a humble background, has dedicated the past nine years to their development, Union home minster Amit Shah said at a national convention of the Modi community in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Sunday. Union home minister Amit Shah. (PIB)

“Congress has always neglected the OBC community. It is BJP that is working for them,” Amit Shah said.

His remarks came in the aftermath of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s court conviction in a criminal defamation case over his controversial remark on ‘Modi’ surname, and his subsequent disqualification from Parliament.

“The Prime Minister has worked tirelessly to enhance India’s position in the world. In the last six days, he has visited six countries and held meetings with esteemed leaders. The level of respect our Prime Minister receives is remarkable. People request his autograph, seek his blessings, and even touch his feet. This honor belongs not only to the Prime Minister but also to the 1.3 billion people of our country, particularly the Gujarati community,” Amit Shah said.

On the second day of his two-day visit to Gujarat, Amit Shah on Sunday also inaugurated a modern organic testing laboratory of Amul Dairy in Gandhinagar.

He also inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various development projects by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation costing more than ₹360 crore.

On the first day of his visit, he laid the foundation for the permanent campus of the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) in Okha, Devbhumi Dwarka district. The NACP is the country’s first national academy dedicated to training police forces in effective shoreline protection. Amit Shah also distributed sports equipment to students at a primary school in Borij village and inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects in Gandhinagar.