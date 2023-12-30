Amit Shah, Rajnath, Yogi to attend Sadhvi Ritambhara’s 60th birthday

A galaxy of leaders to gather at an ‘ashram’ in Vrindavan on the new year day for a three-day event marking the 60th birthday of Sadhvi Ritambhara, the religious leader who was notably active in the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation. Sadhvi Ritambhara after getting bail in Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Demolition case at CBI court in Lucknow in Lucknow, India, May 30, 2017. (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT FILE PHOTO)

According to organisers, the leaders expected at ‘Vatsalya Gram’ ashram of Sadhvi Ritambhara on the first day of the new year will include union home minister Amit Shah, union defence minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, union cabinet minister Anurag Thakur, along with figures like Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna from Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

Office bearers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), including Alok Kumar, Dinesh Chand and Champat Rai, along with known saints like Rambhadracharya Maharaj, are also expected to be present in Vrindavan on January 01, as informed by Dr. Uma Shankar ‘Rahi,’ the spokesperson for Vatsalya Gram Ashram.

On December 31, Sunday, various spiritual events are scheduled, which will be attended by union minister of state for rural development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.

The three-day series of events began on Saturday in the presence of the chief minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had arrived in Mathura on Friday and performed ‘parikrama’ (circumambulation) of Goverdhan hillock.

“I am fortunate to have the opportunity to visit Vatsalya Gram on the occasion of the 60th birthday of Sadhvi Ritambhara, whose contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation cannot be forgotten. Her revolutionary speeches used to motivate us,” said Pushkar Singh Dhami in his address on Saturday.

Member of Rajya Sabha and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi recollected the days of the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation when Sadhvi Ritambhara addressed gatherings to unite Hindus. He mentioned the rally at Boat Club in Delhi on April 4, 1991, which Sadhvi addressed and was attended by 10 lakh Hindus.

“Sadhvi Ritambhara had a notable contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation and in making the day come now when the Ram Mandir is taking shape,” said Trivedi.

Member of Parliament from Mathura, Hema Malini, applauded the affection shown to her by ‘didi’ (Sadhvi Ritambhara) and wished her a long life.