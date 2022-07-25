Amritsar encounter: Slain gangsters were staying in Punjab for drugs, say cops
AMRITSAR: Two gangsters, who were killed in an encounter with Punjab Police in Hoshiar Nagar village of Ajnala sub-division in Amritsar on Wednesday, were addicts and had been staying in the state for easy accessibility of drugs, police officials familiar with the matter said.
Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, and Manpreet Singh, alias Manu Kusa, who were involved in the high-profile murder of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29, were killed in a four-hour encounter on July 20. They were holed up in an abandoned building of the village, situated around 14km from the India-Pakistan border.
“Preliminary investigation has found that Roopa was a chronic drug addict and had been hooked to heroin while Mannu used to take opioid pills. They were using their local links to get drugs,” said a senior police official, who is part of the investigation.
He said Roopa was facing 17 criminal cases and Manu was named in 15 cases across Punjab. According to the police, a car had dropped both the gangsters in the abandoned building. “We are still working to identify the accused who dropped the gangsters,” said another police official.
Police suspect that gangsters Money Rayya and Mandeep Tufan, close aids of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, had arranged the slain gangsters’ stay in the abandoned building. A cot and some disposable plates have been found from the abandoned house. Rayya is also involved in the case wherein gangster Shubham was freed from police custody in Beas in 2017.
Meanwhile, the owner of abandoned building Balwinder Singh, alias Billa Dodhi, a resident of Bhakna village, was called by the police on the second conservative day for questioning.
ISC Class 12 results: Farmer’s daughter tops Ludhiana district with 99%
Ekam Saran of Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal, topped Ludhiana district with 99% in the Indian School Certificate Class 12 results which were declared on Sunday. The second and third positions were obtained by Bhargav Singla with 98.5 % and Punya Khurana with 98.25%, respectively, who are both student of Sat Paul Mittal School. While Saran is from non-medical, Bhargav and Punya are from commerce and humanities, respectively.
Ludhiana | Car workshop directed to refund ₹72, 000 to city man
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a local car workshop to refund ₹72, 000 to a city man and pay ₹5,000 compensation. Jagtar Singh of Ludhiana had submitted a complaint against Chadha Supercar Private Limited., Radiant Toyota, Bhanohar, Ludhiana (opposite party 1 or OP1) and United India Insurance Company, Industrial Area, Ludhiana (OP 2). In this regard, information was also sent to the insurance company who appointed a surveyor.
Ludhiana | Six days after death of domestic help, family cremates body
Three days after the police had booked 250 agitators, protesting for justice to the minor domestic help who was found death in the house of her employer in Kundanpuri, the family cremated the body on Sunday. The family had announced that they would not cremate the body. The girl was found hanging on July 18. The sources said the family had nodded for the cremation of the body following a meeting with the police officials.
Ludhiana | Premjit Buttar elected as president of MC drivers’ union
In a recently held meeting of Municipal Corporation Driver and Karamchari Union, Premjit Singh Buttar has been unanimously elected as the president of the union. Further, Pritpal Singh was elected as the chairperson, Sardool Singh as vice-chairperson, Praveen Bali as vice-president, Manjeet Singh as general secretary, Gagandeep Singh as assistant general secretary and Prem Singh as the cashier of the union.
HC entertains PIL on monkey menace in Agra
Hopes have revived yet again for addressing the issue of long pending monkey menace in Agra after an RTI activist and lawyer from Agra, Kishan Chand Jain, filed a Public Interest Litigation in Allahabad high court. The court, in its order on July 19, has ordered for issuing notice to respondents for next date of August 17 fixed in the case. The petition was filed by counsel Rahul Agarwal in Court No. 29.
