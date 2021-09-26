Amritsar war heroes memorial to get 8th gallery on Punjab’s role in world wars

Amritsar The Punjab government has released ₹10.8 crore for the construction of the 8th gallery at the state-of-the-art Punjab State War Heroes Memorial-cum-Museum in the holy city of Amritsar. The gallery, dedicated to Punjab’s history and glorious contribution to the World War-I and World War-II, will also display the history of the Battle of Saragarhi and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Once work starts, the new gallery will be ready in two months, officials claim.

The other seven galleries in the memorial, inaugurated in 2016 by the then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, are dedicated to the civilisation of Punjab and its brave warriors; the Battle of Alexander and Porus; the Rise of the Sikh Empire and the Anglo-Sikh wars; the Battle of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947-48; Indo-China war (1962); Indo-Pak war (1965); Indo-Pak war (1971); the liberation of Bangladesh, and the Kargil war (1999).

Constructed at a cost of ₹150 crore and spread over 7 acre on the Amritsar-Attari road, the memorial was reopened for visitors in June after being closed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have got ₹10.8 crore from the state government for the memorial, including the construction work of the high-tech gallery depicting the glory and contribution of Punjab and its people during the World War-I and World War-II. A Delhi-based private firm is being hired. The gallery’s work, once started, will be completed in two months. The art work in the gallery will offer vivid experience,” said Col HP Singh (retired), project director of the memorial.

The authorities are also spending nearly ₹1 crore on the construction of a ‘Wall of Honour’ in the memorial. In 2018, the authorities had announced that the names of 4,000 fallen soldiers of Punjab, who have laid down their lives in wars since the country’s Independence, and 54 those who have been missing since the first Indo-Pakistan war (1947-48), will be inscribed on stainless steel plates. The plates will then be affixed on the boundary walls of fountains inside the memorial.

Sources said ₹8 crore will be available for use soon, with some amount to be spent on the promotion of the memorial. According to the Punjab tourism department, of over 50,000 people visiting Amritsar a day, only between 8,00 and 1,000 persons also visit the memorial.