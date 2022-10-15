AMU to host distinguished personalities at ‘World Alumni Meet’

Several distinguished alumni of the university will attend the inaugural function of the ‘World Alumni Meet’ to be organised by the Aligarh Muslim University on October 16. While Prof DP Agrawal, former chairman, UPSC will be the chief guest, the guest of honour will be Manoj Yadav (IPS), director general, National Human Rights Commission, Government of India.

Prof MM Sufyan Beg, Chairman, Alumni Affairs Committee said that AMU vice chancellor professor Tariq Mansoor will preside over the inaugural session of the World Alumni Meet at the Kennedy Auditorium.

The guests of honour, besides Manoj Yadav, include Dr Kohkan Shamsi (president, AMAANA, New York, USA), Dr Rafat Husain (senior scientist, FDA, USA), Dr Jahanzeb Akhtar (chief commissioner of Income Tax, Amritsar), Mansoor Ahmed (president, ISUZU Motors International, UAE) and Dr Shams Tabrez Siddiqui (managing director, Crossroads Group of Dental Clinics, Dubai).

“More than 200 alumni from across the world have registered for participation in the alumni meet which will conclude on October 17,” said Prof Beg.