 AMU to re-allot hostel rooms to check outsiders
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
AMU to re-allot hostel rooms to check outsiders

Hemendra Chaturvedi, Agra
Apr 29, 2024 05:10 AM IST

The step is being undertaken as there have been incidents related to law and order issues on the campus wherein outsiders were found involved time and again. It was traced that they were illegally residing in halls (hostels) of the university.

After taking charge as the first woman vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Prof Naima Khatoon has taken a tough stand to address long pending issue of outsiders residing at hostels on AMU campus. To restrict the facility to bonafide students only, the rooms in hostels are to be re-allotted.

AMU campus (HT)

This time, the new VC had taken up the issue and in recent days, held meetings with provost, dean and principals of various colleges to come up with a solution.

“A plan is being drafted which, in a nutshell, requires a student residing at AMU Hostel to vacate the room after he appears in exams and moves for summer vacation officially beginning from June 16,” said proctor of AMU Prof Mohd Wasim Ali while talking to HT.

‘’During summer vacation, these rooms and hostel building will be updated and maintained and bonafide students will be freshly allotted their rooms when they return after summer vacation. Students will be informed during summer vacation about the new rooms allotted,” said the proctor.

“The exercise aims at weeding out outsiders who often are found on the wrong side of the law whenever an incident happens on the campus. It will be a sort of filtration to ensure only genuine students reside in hostel,” said Prof Ali.

“We understand that students, including research scholars, have to continue to be on campus during summer vacations. For them, a room will be provided in special Summer Hostel where they can reside till fresh allotment is made,” said the proctor.

    Hemendra Chaturvedi

    Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
