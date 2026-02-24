Rajamahendravaram , The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday said that elevated blood urea and serum creatinine levels in the Rajamundry contaminated milk issue had a toxic impact leading to the deaths and hospitalisations. Andhra milk contamination case: Toxic impact confirmed; elevated urea, creatinine levels detected

Recently, four people died and nearly 15 others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming contaminated milk here in East Godavari district.

"Doctors have confirmed toxic impact due to elevated blood urea and serum creatinine levels in the milk contamination case linked to four deaths in East Godavari district," said an official press release.

According to preliminary epidemiological investigation, milk consumption was identified as the primary cause of the sudden kidney complications reported among affected persons.

East Godavari District Collector Keerthi Chekuri said milk was supplied to 106 families from a private dairy in Narasapuram village and the supply was immediately stopped.

According to the collector, seven of the 15 hospitalised persons are out of danger while the remaining are on ventilator and dialysis support.

Rapid response teams comprising the district surveillance officer, medical experts, microbiologists and nephrologists were immediately constituted and deployed in the affected areas, she said.

Chekuri said that 14 field surveillance teams visited nearly 680 houses and screened about 960 families. In 110 families, over 290 persons were identified and 315 blood samples collected for examination.

According to the district collector, of the 315 blood samples collected, 313 were found normal, while two persons showed elevated urea and creatinine levels.

Meanwhile, the Animal Husbandry Department formed a team of four veterinary doctors and collected 41 milk samples along with cattle feed and water samples, which were sent to the Veterinary Biological Research Institute for testing.

"With all departments taking coordinated action, the situation is currently under control," Chekuri said.

Meanwhile, the police said that a chemical coolant leak from the freezer of a vendor may have resulted in the death of the four people.

The samples collected from the storage unit and the supplied milk have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Vijayawada for detailed scientific examination.

"The milk was stored in a freezer at the accused person's residence and we suspect that coolant might have leaked into it. All necessary samples have been sent to the FSL," East Godavari Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore told PTI.

The SP said the vendor stored milk at his house in a freezer with two containers, besides filling six cans from storage tanks for distribution.

A few cans were also filled with freshly collected milk before being supplied to customers in various localities of the city.

It is suspected that one can containing contaminated milk may have been delivered to the households where deaths were reported.

The accused vendor has been taken into custody and the dairy unit linked to the supply has been sealed.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on charges of murder.

Legal action will be taken based on forensic findings and post-mortem reports, the police official said.

