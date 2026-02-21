Nellore , Two persons have been arrested for allegedly running an online cricket betting racket after luring victims with promises of investment profits and diverting the funds to betting platforms, a police official said on Saturday. Andhra: Two arrested for diverting investment funds to cricket betting apps

The accused were identified as Kushetti Venu Gopal and Bitra Venkata Ramana , both residents of Ramakrishna Nagar in Buchireddypalem village in Nellore district, police said.

"We have arrested two persons who induced victims by promising profits on investments and later diverted the funds to online cricket betting through the Radhee Exchange App ," Nellore district Superintendent of Police Ajitha Vajendla told PTI.

The SP said over ₹34 lakh in cash have been seized while freezing around ₹1.6 crore in their bank account.

According to Vajendla, the case came to light on February 19 after a resident of NTR Nagar in Nellore city lodged a complaint stating that he was "induced" to participate in online betting and lost around ₹53 lakh.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 318 and 351 of the BNS. Various sections of the IT Act, the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act and the Arms Act were also invoked.

A special team traced the accused to Buchireddypalem and apprehended them after extensive technical analysis and surveillance.

During interrogation, police found that the accused, along with their associates, were allegedly conducting cricket betting through a linked app, she said.

The SP said Gopal was acting as one of the organisers, while Venkata Ramana was allegedly collecting cash from gamblers and handing it over to the organisers.

Whenever disputes arose with gamblers, the accused allegedly intimidated them using knives, she said, adding that two knives were seized during the raid.

Apart from cash, police seized 13 mobile phones, one laptop, one monitor, and one television from their possession.

Vajendla said further investigation is underway to identify and arrest other organisers involved in the betting network.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.