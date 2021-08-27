Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Another resident succumbs to Covid, takes monthly toll to 4
Though the infection count is declining, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma reiterated that residents should not let their guard down and should remain doubly cautious during the upcoming festival season, in view of the anticipated third wave. (HT FILE)
Ludhiana: Another resident succumbs to Covid, takes monthly toll to 4

Since the outbreak last year, Ludhiana has recorded 87,460 infections and 2,097 deaths. Currently, the district has 33 active cases.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:20 AM IST

One person succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday, making it the fourth death of the month of August. Besides, two persons also tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Though the infection count is declining, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma reiterated that residents should not let their guard down and should remain doubly cautious during the upcoming festival season, in view of the anticipated third wave.

He said the festive season is set to start with Janmaashtami on August 30, Ganesh Chatruthi on September 10 and later Navratri which is celebrated with a lot of zeal.

“So it is crucial that people take appropriate steps to ensure physical distancing of a minimum of six feet and masking at all the times,” he asserted.

