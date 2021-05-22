Antilia case: Kazi dismissed from Mumbai Police

Assistant police inspector (API) Riyaz Hisamuddin Kazi – who has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antilia explosives scare case and the subsequent murder of Thane-based auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran – has been summarily dismissed from service.

Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Friday issued an order under Article 311(2) (B) of the Constitution, dismissing Kazi with immediate effect without a departmental inquiry. The police chief observed that Kazi’s conduct was more like a “seasoned criminal rather than a police officer”, and that he shows “very grave delinquency” which is enough to justify his dismissal under Article 311(2) (b) without holding a disciplinary inquiry.

Kazi is a former colleague of controversial former cop Sachin Vaze, who was also arrested by NIA for allegedly being the mastermind of both the cases. Vaze, who was an assistant inspector, had been dismissed from service on May 11.

NIA arrested Kazi on April 11 and he is in judicial custody along with the other accused in the case. After prima facie ascertaining his role in the two cases, NIA had sent a report on his involvement in the crime to Mumbai Police, following which the proceedings for his dismissal from the service have been initiated.

During the process, senior police officers observed that NIA’s investigation indicates that Kazi was involved in the conspiracy along with Vaze in placing the explosives-laden SUV outside Antilia and in Hiran’s murder.

He also allegedly destroyed the CPU and DVR and other important materials in this offence, which incriminates him. The hammer used to destroy the gadgets, which were important evidences in the Antilia case, was recovered from Kazi’s house by NIA.

The dismissal order issued by Nagrale stated that Kazi along with Vaze was also allegedly involved in commission of offences of impersonation, forgery and disappearance of evidence.

Considering all these facts, the police commissioner observed that Kazi “indulged in a grave, remiss, perverse conduct, unbecoming of a police officer, and thereby undermining the mandate of duties and responsibilities assigned to him as a police officer”.

“Kazi in connivance with Vaze, allegedly abused his official position to commit serious crimes, becoming a part of conspiracy, destruction of evidence etc., having propensity to seriously jeopardise law and order in the state,” Nagrale observed. It was also observed that “Kazi was fully aware of duties and responsibilities assigned to him as a police officer. He was duty bound for keeping utmost integrity and its strict enforcement and compliance”.

The former API had joined the police force as a constable on October 17, 2001. He was selected as police sub-inspector on October 7, 2010, and was promoted to the post of API on August 8, 2014.

He was posted in Mumbai crime branch’s crime intelligence unit (CIU), headed by Vaze, when a Scorpio car with 20 loose gelatin sticks and a threatening note addressed to Mukesh Ambani and his family was found parked outside the industrialist’s south Mumbai residence Antilia on February 25.

A case was registered at Gamdevi police station and Vaze was investigating the case for the first two days. Later, it was transferred to Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS). NIA took over the case on March 8, three days after Hiran, the owner of the Scorpio, was found dead in creek near Mumbra.

Vaze was arrested on March 13, after his alleged involvement in the explosives case came to light. He had purportedly devised the plan to regain his lost glory in Mumbai Police. He was later arrested for Hiran’s murder too.

Meanwhile, Kazi was transferred to Tardeo local arms division, which is considered to be a side branch.

NIA has also arrested inspector Sunil Mane, former constable Vinayak Shinde – who is serving life imprisonment in a fake encounter killing case – and cricket bookie Naresh Gor for allegedly aiding Vaze.