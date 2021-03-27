Antilia case: Why has ex-Mumbai top cop not been quizzed yet, asks Congress

Maharashtra Congress has raised questions over the disappearance of the digital video records (DVR) from the office of the Mumbai Police commissioner when Param Bir Singh was at the helm of affairs. The DVR is assumed to be a crucial evidence in the investigation into the Antilia explosives case, as prime accused Sachin Vaze had reportedly frequented the commissioner’s office during the case, the party said.

The Congress also questioned why the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has been investigating the case, has not summoned Singh yet for the probe, as the key accused and the vehicles seized were from his office.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant, in a press conference on Saturday, asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not want Singh to be questioned.

Sawant said that the DVR obtained by the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) during its probe in the Antilia explosive scare was taken back by Singh, hours after its seizure.

“ATS had obtained the DVR on March 10, but Singh office called ATS chief Jai Jeet Singh and directed him to return the electronic evidence as the images were unclear. But it has gone missing since then. The records are very crucial to establish the movements of officers like Vaze and others who are accused in the case. Also, the movements of the vehicles used in the explosive scare are reportedly seen in the CCTV footage of the DVR. It needs to be investigated as to who is behind the disappearance of the DVR. If NIA fails to investigate, the state government should do it,” he said.

Sawant also claimed that while NIA has booked Vaze in the case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), it is “surprising” that the central agency has not reached to the officers who are likely to be at the helm of the conspiracy.

“Apart from Vaze, two other assistant police inspectors and two drivers who have been questioned by NIA are from Singh’s office. Despite this, their boss [Singh] is not questioned by NIA. Surprisingly, the BJP, which had sought Singh’s suspension last year under Article 311 of the Constitution in the Arnab Goswami case, is now backing him. The BJP has been diverting the attention of the people from the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran death cases by raising the issues in the Rashmi Shukla case and the letter by Singh,” Sawant alleged.

Singh did not respond to calls and messages, seeking his response on Sawant’s comments, while leader of Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis rubbished the Congress leader’s claims.

“The CCTV footage/ DVR is always available with the source server with a backup data. The servers are in the possession of the concessioner of CCTV surveillance network in the city. The mirror images of the footage are always available with the authorities. The ruling party leaders who are Vaze’s real patrons are now scared as the investigation by NIA will unearth the truth,” the former CM said in Nagpur. He also said the ruling party leaders are scared about the police transfer scam, after he demanded an inquiry by a central agency in the issue.