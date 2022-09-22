Anti-romeo squads during Durga Puja in Assam for women’s safety

Assam’s Cachar police announced an anti-Romeo squad for the upcoming Durga Puja to control eve-teasing and maintain women’s safety.

The district’s superintendent of police Numal Mahatta recently announced the squad will have eight police officers including four female police officers.

Mahatta told HT that the squad is composed of specially trained police personnels who will keep a strict vigil around the town during the festival season.

“Durga Puja is the biggest festival here and it’ll be celebrated for five to six days. Women’s safety is our priority and this squad will be taking additional care,” Mahatta said.

Also Read:Anti-Romeo squads in Bengal if BJP is voted to power: Yogi Adityanath

Mahatta also informed that they have drafted a plan for traffic control and maintenance of law and order during the Durga Puja. Police and other security forces will be deployed in all important points but this anti-Romeo squad will be a bit different.

The Cachar district administration conducted several meetings with different departments and NGOs to chalk out a plan for Durga Puja festival. Additional police and security forces have been called for the period.

Deputy commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha asked the committees conducting Durga Puja to maintain a plastic free celebration.

He said, “We have already asked the puja committees to avoid single-use plastic. Our teams have started working on this and they’ll keep vigil during the entire festival.”

Silchar town is the heart of Barak Valley part of Assam and during Durga Puja, over five lakh people visit the town.