Anurag Thakur lays foundation stone of ZPEO, playfield, inaugurates PMGSY road

Union minister Anurag Thakur visited Kangan and inaugurated the 1.5km PMGSY road constructed at the cost of 136.67 lakh at Bonibagh Kangan connecting Bonibagh Bala habitation to the highway. (HT File)
Union minister for information and broadcasting, youth affairs, and sports, Anurag Thakur laid foundation stone of zonal physical education office (ZPEO) and zonal playfield and inaugurated PMGSY road at Kichpora Kangan on Sunday
By Asian News International, Ganderbal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:02 AM IST

Union minister for information and broadcasting, youth affairs, and sports, Anurag Thakur laid foundation stone of zonal physical education office (ZPEO) and zonal playfield and inaugurated PMGSY road at Kichpora Kangan on Sunday.

The minister visited Kichpora Kangan where he laid foundation stone of ZPEO and development of zonal level playfield approved at 1.14 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Thakur said there is no dearth of talent in the UT but the need is to channelise that talent. The youth of J&K need facilities and the central government will ensure all facilities making sure that talent flourishes in the region, he added.

He said the Union government is committed to further strengthen the existing sports infrastructure and facilities for the UT so that more and more youth join sports and represent J&K at various levels.

The central government has earmarked 200 crore under the PM Development Plan for development of playfields and indoor stadiums, he said. He added that 33 crore more was approved for preparing synthetic turfs, hockey and football grounds in J&K.

He urged the gathering to join the countrywide month-long ‘Clean India Mission’ starting on October 1. Welcoming the minister, advisor to the lieutenant governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan lauded the efforts of the Union government for organising the mega outreach programme.

Ganderbal deputy commissioner Krittika Jyotsna, director youth services and sports, Ganderbal SSP and other officials of the department were also present. Later, the minister distributed certificates, mementos and sports kits among students during a function at Kichpora Kangan.

The minister also visited Kangan and inaugurated the 1.5km PMGSY road constructed at the cost of 136.67 lakh at Bonibagh Kangan connecting Bonibagh Bala habitation to the highway.

