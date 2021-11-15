Apologise for defaming Punjabis on pollution issue: SAD to Kejriwal

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to seek an apology from Punjabis for defaming them by holding them responsible for pollution in Delhi.

“Kejriwal’s blame cost the farmers dearly as they were heavily penalised and were charged with criminal cases by the Congress government in state following his allegations,” SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said, adding that now it had become clear that most air pollution in Delhi was caused by the industrial and transport within the national capital and that stubble burning only contributed 4-10%.

The air quality index (AQI) has reached 1,000 in some parts of the region, while the current index itself is capable of measuring 500, which is classified as hazardous. The Haryana government has ordered closure of schools in four districts in the national capital region; office-goers have also been told work from home to cut 30% pollution caused due to the vehicular traffic.

“The Congress government also owes an apology for taking the lead from Kejriwal and victimising farmers instead of providing alternatives to reduce air pollution, a fact which was also pointed out in the Supreme Court on Monday,” added Cheema. He added that Kejriwal has been exposed by the Supreme Court for his lie that farmers are responsible for Delhi’s air pollution.

Cheema also asked Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to take notice of the Supreme Court proceedings in the stubble burning case and withdraw cases registered against farmers in the state with immediate effect.

“The Congress government should also follow the policy of providing alternatives to farmers instead of going in for heavy penalties,” he added.