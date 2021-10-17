Home / Cities / Others / Applications invited for temporary cracker sale licence in Ludhiana
The Ludhiana police commissionerate has invited applications for the issuance of licences for selling firecrackers on a temporary basis
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:40 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police commissionerate has invited applications for the issuance of licences for selling firecrackers on a temporary basis.

Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the police will issue licences to 37 shops at six locations, including 13 shops at the Grain Market in Salem Tabri, five shops in Model Town Extension, four shops in Dugri Phase 2, nine shops at GLADA ground on Chandigarh Road, three shops at Chara Mandi, Haibowal on Humbran Road and three shops in a ground near Lodhi Club road.

The police chief said the applicants can avail the application forms from the police from October 18 to 19. They can submit applications from October 21 to 22. The police will conduct a draw of lots on October 26. The traders can start selling rackers from October 29 till Diwali.

He said the temporary licences are being issued on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

