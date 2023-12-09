Armed miscreants loot jeweller at gunpoint in Gorakhpur

Three motorcycle-borne miscreants looted a jeweller at gunpoint, taking away jewellery and cash worth 2 lakh near Jungle Dumari No. 2, under the jurisdiction of Gulharia police station in the Gorakhpur district on Friday night. For representation only (HT FILE PHOTO)

Gaurav Grover, senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Gorakhpur, stated that two of the miscreants had been loitering near the jeweller’s shop at Chambal crossing for two hours, and the victim had identified them. They are expected to be arrested soon.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

During police interrogation, the victim, Rajesh Gupta, said that after closing his shop, he was heading back to his residence on his motorcycle. As he reached near Jungle Dumari 2 around 7:45 pm, armed miscreants suddenly appeared in front of his motorcycle and robbed him of cash and jewellery.

Police officials reported that the looted motorcycle was recovered two kilometers away in Govindpur village. The side storage of the motorcycle was broken, and Rajesh Gupta claimed that jewellery worth ₹2 lakh was kept in that side storage.

Gupta further claimed that the miscreants had opened fire when he rang the alarm. The firing created fear in the area, leading traders to pull down the shutters of their establishments.

The police have registered a case against unidentified individuals and initiated an inquiry. A police team also visited the site on Saturday and claimed that vital clues had been found in the investigation.

Police station in-charge of Gulharia, Akhilesh Singh, said that with the help of CCTV camera footage, the police had identified the criminals. According to reports, this was the second incident of a robbery involving the same trader in the past year.