Wed, Aug 13, 2025
Army band to perform at boat club on Independence Day

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 04:14 am IST

The Indian Army’s Purva Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh sub area is organising the concert, said wing commander Debartho Dhar, PRO and defence spokesperson for the Prayagraj region.

: A special Military Band concert will be held at the Boat Club in Prayagraj on August 15 to celebrate India’s 79th Independence Day. The event will start at 4 pm.

The event is free and open to all, and residents of Prayagraj are invited to come and take part in this celebration of the nation’s spirit (For representation only)

Military bands from the Dogra Regimental Centre and the Jammu & Kashmir Rifles Regimental Centre will perform patriotic songs and martial tunes. The music will showcase the Indian Army’s discipline, tradition, and dedication. “This concert will bring the Army and people closer together,” said Wg Cdr Dhar. “It is a great chance for the public to enjoy the Army’s musical talent.”

The Boat Club, located near the holy Sangam where the Ganga and Yamuna rivers meet, will serve as a beautiful venue for the concert. The event is free and open to all, and residents of Prayagraj are invited to come and take part in this celebration of the nation’s spirit.

