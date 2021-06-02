Army chief begins 2-day visit to Valley

Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Wednesday began two-day visit of Kashmir and during his visit, he was briefed by formation commanders about the situation on the LoC in the backdrop of ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The army chief reviewed the overall security situation in the UT and discussed the efforts being made to prevent local youths from joining militancy.

The army spokesman said that army chief arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday morning and was accompanied by Lt Gen YK Joshi, the Northern Army commander and Lt Gen DP Pandey, Chinar Corps commander.

“The army chief visited units and formations in the hinterland where he was briefed by the local commanders on the existing security situation and measures being taken to identify and target the overground workers’ network involved in radicalisation and recruitment of youth into terrorist ranks,” the spokesman said.

He said that the chief was briefed about efforts undertaken to prevent local recruitment and facilitate surrender of local terrorists.

“The chief reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively. Later, he was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander on the overall situation pertaining to the LoC and the hinterland,” the spokesman said.

The army chief complimented the synergy exhibited by all sections of the civil administration, J&K Police, Central Armed Police Forces and other security agencies in projecting a ‘whole of government’ approach that has resulted in improvement in security situation conducive for fostering a new era of development in the UT.

In the evening, the army chief held meeting with L-G Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan and discussed the emerging challenges and road map for long-term peace in J&K.