Army jawan killed in wild elephant attack in Guwahati

others
Published on Feb 12, 2023 08:12 PM IST

An Indian Army jawan lost his life after he was attacked by a wild elephant inside the Narengi cantonment area in Assam’s Guwahati on Saturday evening, forest officials said

Narengi cantonment is located in the eastern part of Guwahati city and is adjacent to the Amchang wildlife sanctuary (Representative Photo)
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha

An Indian Army jawan lost his life after he was attacked by a wild elephant inside the Narengi cantonment area in Assam’s Guwahati on Saturday evening, forest officials said.

“The elephant suddenly attacked the cantonment and managed to catch the jawan who was on duty. The elephant almost crushed his body,” said an official.

Police have identified the deceased jawan as Khamliyong Kha, a resident of Nagaland’s Dimapur.

He was taken to the army base hospital at Basistha in Guwahati immediately after the attack where the doctors declared him dead, police said.

Narengi cantonment is located in the eastern part of Guwahati city and is adjacent to the Amchang wildlife sanctuary. The area was part of the forest in the past and it was a prime elephant zone, according to forest officials.

Officials said elephants often come out of Amchang wildlife sanctuary and the jumbos have been seen roaming near the cantonment area in the past, but they never attacked this way.

