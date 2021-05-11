Army to run Covid facility for civilians at Patiala hospital

With the Covid-19 patient load rising by the day, the army has stepped in to assist the Patiala district administration in providing medical treatment to infected patients.

A team of 70, including seven doctors of the army’s Western Command, has landed in Patiala to take over the 100-bed super-specialty wing of the Rajindra Hospital, where it will run a Covid treatment facility.

Army doctors Major Suleman, Major Gaurav, Major Ramneek Kaur and others visited the site and took stock of medical facilities. Ramneek hails from Patiala and has served in many sensitive places, including Kashmir.

It was after the appeal of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh that the army decided to join the administration in the fight against the virus.

Patiala Development Authority chief administrator Surbhi Malik, who is the coordinator between the army and the hospital authorities, said the forces will run a facility independently at Rajindra Hospital. “This initiative will further boost the Covid treatment facilities at Rajindra Hospital, which is catering to a huge population of the state,” she said.

The army is already deployed at the hospital to handle the bodies of Covid victims.

Meanwhile, the Jalandhar police commissionerate has opened its hospital to civilians to ensure vaccination of all citizens against Covid-19. “Due to a deadlier second pandemic wave, it is imperative that all eligible citizens be inoculated, so the police hospital has opened doors to the public for the same,” said police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. He added that till now 3,168 people have been vaccinated at the police hospital out of which 789 were cops and 2,236 were civilians.