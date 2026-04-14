With parents’ anger mounting over what they call unchecked profiteering by private schools, the district administration has launched a sweeping crackdown aimed at curbing arbitrary fee hikes and other alleged irregularities. Around 200 Prayagraj schools under scanner for fee hike, irregularities

Nearly 200 private schools affiliated to the ICSE, CBSE and UP Board have come under the scanner as authorities move to rein in practices such as annual fee increases, repeated changes of textbooks despite unchanged curricula, short-term reappointment of teachers to avoid provident fund payments, and hefty charges levied under multiple heads including sports, laboratory, maintenance and electricity.

Acting on a surge of complaints from parents, the administration directed all private schools in the district to submit detailed financial and administrative records.

District inspector of schools (DIoS) PN SIngh said letters are being issued seeking audited accounts for the past three years, fee structure details for the past five years, and complete information on salaries and annual increments paid to teaching and non-teaching staff.

“The district magistrate has asked all private schools to submit the required documents within one week. Any laxity will invite action,” a DIoS official said, adding that strict penalties have been laid down for violations.

Under the new provisions, schools found flouting rules will face a fine of ₹1 lakh for the first violation, ₹5 lakh for the second, while repeated violations could lead to cancellation of recognition.

To streamline grievance redressal, the district magistrate has also constituted a committee, appointing the city magistrate and the DIoS as joint nodal officers. Parents have been asked to submit written complaints at their offices regarding any arbitrary practices by school managements.

District magistrate Manish Verma said action was being taken in response to repeated complaints from parents about irregularities in private institutions.

“These measures are meant to protect the interests of students and parents and to curb commercialisation of education,” he said.

The administration has announced that a review meeting will be held after 15 days to assess the documents submitted by the schools. Institutions found violating prescribed norms will face strict action as per rules. Officials reiterated that no private school would operate in breach of regulatory guidelines.

It may be mentioned that the district has nearly 200 private schools that allegedly make arbitrary hikes to their fee structure and regularly change textbooks. This has forced parents of students in these institutions to protest every year, but without success.