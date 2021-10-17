Home / Cities / Others / Artiste playing Dasrath in UP village Ramleela suffers cardiac arrest, dies
An artiste, playing the role of Raja Dasrath, in the Ramleela of village Hasanpur, in Bijnor, died after he suffered cardiac arrest, while on stage, on Thursday night
The artiste, Rajendra Singh, 62, who was playing the role of King Dasrath, collapsed on stage and died. (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:46 AM IST
By S Raju, Meerut

Spectators clapped in appreciation of his performance, and they later came to know that he died of cardiac arrest and the Ramleela was stopped to pay tribute to him.

Adesh of Hasanpur said that his uncle, Rajendra Singh, 62, had been performing the role of Dasrath for over a decade, as he was again on Thursday night.

The scene was the departure of Ram to the forest and grieved Dasrath directed his minister, Sumant, to go along with Ram and convince him to return home after venturing into the jungle. The scene was that King Dasrath saw Sumant returning without Ram and the sad king began calling out to Ram.

After calling out to Ram, Rajendra fell on the stage and didn’t get up. Spectators clapped to appreciate his acting but they later came to know that he died of cardiac arrest.

The play was immediately stopped, and artists and spectators offered tribute to the departed soul. The incident became the talk of the village.

Sunday, October 17, 2021
