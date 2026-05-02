Arunachal man gets life imprisonment 5 years after attempting to murder a woman

A 28-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹1 lakh on April 21 by Arunachal Pradesh’s district and sessions court in Yupia, five years after he attempted to murder a woman using a machete in Naharlagun. During the trial, the prosecution examined 12 witnesses. (Representative Photo/iStock)

Papum Pare District and Sessions Court judge Dr Hirendra Kashyap convicted the accused, identified as Riya Tabing, for the 2021 attempt to murder case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon).

“The assault was premeditated, unprovoked and carried out with a clear intent to kill,” the court noted.

The order copy was made available to the press on Saturday.

The prosecution, led by additional public prosecutor N Bakhang, established the case through witness accounts, medical evidence and recovery of the weapon, a Nyishi machete (dao).

The incident occurred on January 24, 2021, at BPL Colony in Lekhi under Nirjuli police station limits. The victim, Likha Nem, went to the accused’s rented accommodation along with her cousin to mediate a dispute linked to their strained relationship.

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The court observed that Tabing had anticipated their arrival, armed himself with a machete that he borrowed from a neighbour and waited. “The accused had sufficient time to prepare and arm himself, indicating prior intention and planning,” the court noted. When Nem reached the spot, he first chased the cousin, who managed to escape.

Witnesses testified that the accused confirmed the victim’s identity before attacking her. He struck her repeatedly with the machete, inflicting deep wounds on her shoulder and forearm, nearly chopping off her left hand. “The nature of injuries and repeated blows with a sharp-edged weapon clearly establish the intention to cause death,” the judge observed.

She collapsed and lost consciousness.

Nem was taken to Tago Memorial Hospital and later shifted to TRIHMS, Naharlagun, before being referred to Guwahati due to her severe injuries.

Medical reports confirmed multiple grievous injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon, including fractures and heavy blood loss, requiring several surgeries. “The medical evidence fully corroborates the ocular testimony and reflects the brutality of the attack,” the court said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by the victim’s brother at Nirjuli police station. The investigation, initially led by sub-inspector (SI) Surendra Singh and later completed by SI Sushant Saurabh Jha, resulted in a charge sheet under relevant IPC sections.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 12 witnesses, including the victim, eyewitnesses, medical personnel and investigating officers.

The court found their testimonies consistent and corroborated by medical and material evidence. “There is no material contradiction in the prosecution case, and the evidence inspires confidence,” the judge said in his order.

Rejecting the defence claim of self-defence, the court termed it an “afterthought” unsupported by evidence. It noted that the repeated assault with a sharp weapon demonstrated clear intent to kill.

The survivor continues to undergo treatment and rehabilitation, bearing lasting physical and psychological trauma.

The convict has been informed of his right to appeal before the Gauhati High Court.