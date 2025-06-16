Arunachal Pradesh students’ union protests against illegal immigrants

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), the premier student organisation in the state, on Monday held a massive rally in the state capital of Itanagar, demanding immediate action against what they claim to be a demographic threat posed by illegal immigrants, particularly the Chakma and Hajong communities. Protestors hold placards during the rally demanding the deportation of illegal immigrants. (HT Photo)

Joined by scores of community-based organisations, district student unions and concerned citizens, the demonstration culminated in the submission of a 12-point memorandum to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs via the state chief secretary.

AAPSU reiterated its longstanding demands for the identification and deportation of illegal immigrants and re-verification of the electoral rolls.

Speaking at the rally, AAPSU president Dozi Tana Tara warned of a looming cultural and legal crisis.

“The presence of illegal immigrants, especially Chakma and Hajong, is not just a population issue — it’s a direct threat to our constitutional rights, tribal land ownership, and cultural identity,” he said. “The time for complacency is over. The government must act decisively.”

The students’ union alleged that while only 56 Chakma-Hajong families were settled in Arunachal in the 1960s, the population has since grown unchecked, with many allegedly gaining access to benefits reserved for Scheduled Tribes, encroaching on community land, and flouting forest norms.

Referring to a recent land dispute in Tissing-Singpho village, where a tribal woman’s property was reportedly seized by settlers, AAPSU said such alleged incidents underscore the urgent need for intervention.

“If deportation isn’t feasible, relocation to other states must be considered,” Tara added.

The memorandum also flagged violations of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873, law-and-order concerns and the undocumented status of many settlers. It also called for a review of all beneficiary schemes that may have been accessed by illegal immigrants.

AAPSU termed Monday’s rally as part of an “intensified democratic struggle” and urged all CBOs to remain alert.

“This is not just our fight — it’s about safeguarding the future of Arunachal’s indigenous communities,” Tara said.

The Chakmas and Hajongs, originally residents of the Chittagong Hill Tracts of the former East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), had to flee when their land was submerged due to the Kaptai dam project in the 1960s.

The groups entered India through what was then the Lushai Hills district of Assam (today’s Mizoram). While some stayed back with Chakmas already living in the Lushai Hills, the Indian government moved a majority of the refugees to present-day Arunachal Pradesh.

Chakmas are predominantly Buddhists, while the Hajongs are Hindus.