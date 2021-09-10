Arunima clinches sixth title on final day of Ludhiana District Badminton Championship

Arunima Pal on Thursday bagged her sixth title in the tournament on the final day of the Ludhiana District Badminton Championship being organised at Shastri Hall near Guru Nanak Stadium.

In a tough fight, Pal defeated Surinder Kaur by 21-18, 21-17, winning the U-19 girls’ singles championship.

Meanwhile, Krish Chadha, who had earlier won three titles in the championship, lost to Arnav Jain by 15-21, 21-15, 21-10 in the finals of the U-19 boys’ singles category.

However, Wazir Singh won the U-11 boys’ singles by beating Arnim Singla in two straight sets by 21-5, 21-7. In the finals of U-11 girls’ singles, Ameliya Bhakoo beat Gurnez Kaur.

Mohinder Singh Grewal, president of the DBAL, awarded the winners.

District badminton association vice president Jai Parkash, secretary Anupam Kumaria and technical secretary Charanjit Singh were also present during the finals. In U-11 boys’ doubles, Satvik Bhatia and Aarush beat Swastik Saadi and Harsh Dhillon by 21-13, 21-12. In U-15 boys’ singles, Jasraj Singh beat Prabhjot Singh by 21-4, 21-10. In U-15 girls’ singles, Vaasvi Singal beat Saanvi Nautiyal by 21-8, 21-19. In boys’ doubles U-15, Jasraj Singh and Jasmeh Singh beat Manik Joshi and Rayan Kapoor by 21-12, 21-13. In U-15 girls’ doubles, Vaasvi Singal and Saanvi Nautiyal beat Gayatri Aggarwal and Tanishka Mittal by 21-6, 21-1. In U-15 mixed doubles, Rayan Kapoor and Anupama beat Nirman Jain and Prabhnoor Kaur by 21-19, 21-12.

In U-19 boys’ doubles, Lakshay Sharma and Arnam Jain beat Tanmay Tomar and Akshat Maithani by 21-15, 21-10. In U-19 girls’ doubles, Arunima Pal and Surinder Kaur beat Prabhleen Kaur and Siya Trehan by 21-3, 21-7. In U-19 mixed doubles, Akshat Maithani and Saanvi Nautiyal beat Milan Malhotra and Anshita Bhatia 21-17, 21-19.