As Delhi govt cracks down, Covid challans double

New Delhi: Daily prosecutions for violating Covid-appropriate behaviour in Delhi have nearly doubled as compared to a month ago, though most districts in the city have been unable to meet the target of issuing 1,000 challans per day, government data seen by HT showed. Intensifying its crackdown, the government on Saturday ordered the closure of two markets in Punjabi Basti and Nangloi till Tuesday over violations.

The seven-day average of challans issued in the first week of June was 3,476, which increased to 6,449 prosecutions in the last seven days till July 2.

Delhi prosecuted the most number of people -- 6,775 -- on June 29 for offences including not wearing masks, lack of social distancing and spitting in public. This was followed by July 2 when 6,731 challans were issued.

Of the 11 districts in the Capital, only southeast Delhi managed to meet the daily challan target, recording 1,125 challans on June 29 and 1,055 challans on June 30.

While there is no official order setting target for issuing challans, the districts have set an “unofficial target” of issuing 1,000 challans per day in order to better ensure adherence to Covid protocols in the Capital.

“We are intensifying the crackdown on violators and are also spreading awareness again about proper mask wearing and vaccination. Special focus is being given to markets and transit hubs such as railway stations and inter-state bus terminals,” said a senior revenue official.

After reports of violations came from various markets, the authorities have deployed more teams in markets and crowded places. “Over 149 teams have been deployed across all the districts now,” said a senior official.

On Saturday evening, the SDM of Punjabi Bagh ordered complete closure of the entire Punjabi Basti market and Janta market in Nangloi after shopkeepers and visitors were found not following the necessary protocols. The order, seen by HT, stated that all shops in these two markets will remain completely shut from Sunday to Tuesday.

On June 29, the Delhi government ordered the closure of markets in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar and adjoining areas until July 5, over alleged violation of Covid-19 protocols. However, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed reopening of the Laxmi Nagar market and surrounding markets from Saturday, provided Covid-appropriate behaviour is strictly followed. The order to re-open was issued on Friday, following a meeting between DDMA (East), Delhi Police, the MCD and the market association.

Apart from the district administrations, the Delhi Police is the key enforcement agency to check adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

According to the data shared by the force, Delhi Police is issuing at least 1,500 challans a day.

On Friday, 1,520 challans were issued, of which 1,369 were for mask violations and 151 were for not following social distancing, while two were for consumption of liquor, pan or gutka in public.

Since the lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19, the Delhi Police has issued 162,562 challans, of which 137,872 are for not wearing masks, the Delhi Police spokesperson said.