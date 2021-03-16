IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / As second wave looms for Pune, number of tests being conducted not increasing
HT Image
HT Image
others

As second wave looms for Pune, number of tests being conducted not increasing

PUNE As Pune is on the verge of reporting a possible second wave of Covid-19 infections, with experts suggesting another peak by April, the government has not increased the number of tests being conducted in the district
READ FULL STORY
By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:06 PM IST

PUNE As Pune is on the verge of reporting a possible second wave of Covid-19 infections, with experts suggesting another peak by April, the government has not increased the number of tests being conducted in the district. This is even as the positivity rate is moving up.

The number of tests being done in Pune district is lower than Mumbai, even though the number of cases being reported is higher than the state capital.

For Pune, the Covid-positive curve began moving upwards since mid-February and is refusing to flatten, despite restrictions in place.

In the past five days, Pune district’s daily case load is constantly showing a surge, starting from 2,507 on March 11, to 3,066 on March 14.

On March 15, Monday, Pune reported 2,183 cases.

Tests were within the range of 15,500.

On March 11, the district conducted 15,791 tests, then 15,836 on March 14, and 12,240 on March 15.

While Pune conducted 73,894 tests in five days, starting March 11, and reported 13,831 cases, Mumbai had 98,665 tests with 8,541 cases, according to data shared by the state health office.

Pune is currently reporting 25% of the new cases in the state and one in every 10 new cases in the country is from Pune.

At any given time, every fourth or fifth Covid-19 case in the state is from Pune district.

A second wave could see 40% of Covid19 patients turn serious, as seen in September 2020 the peak of Covid-19 in Pune, according to a report submitted by the Tata Consultancy Services and Prayas Health Group.

Pune’s positivity rate has now been rising since January.

While the positivity rate in September 2020 was 27.7%, it went down to 15.9% in October; 9% in November; 8% in December; 6and .7% in January.

However, the positivity rate has been increasing since February, to 10%, and 14.3% between March 1-10.

Positivity rate is the number of positives for every 100 tests.

As per the WHO for better containment of Covid-19, the positivity rate should be below 5%.

In view of the surging tally, the district administration has imposed several restrictions in Pune, including night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, and a 10 pm deadline for malls, hotels, bars and restaurants.

“Growing cases is matter of concern for all of us. We appeal to all the citizens and traders to follow Covid-19 norms. Strict action will be taken against those violating guidelines,” said Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao.

As per PMC, wards which were earlier reporting the highest number of cases, especially those located centrally and are congested, are now reporting a lower number of cases.

The administration also believes that “herd immunity” developed during the first wave in these wards is the reason. Most new cases are coming from housing societies. The most affected wards are Hadapsar, Warje-Karvenagar, Wadgaonsheri, Dhankawadi, Sinhgad road and Kothrud.

As of Monday, of the more than 22,000 active cases, 14,259 are in home isolation and 7,960 are in hospital.

More than half of the active cases isolated in homes are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. However, in the past few days the case fatality rate has been going up in the district

Residents are now also responding positively to the vaccination drive. Almost 25,000 beneficiaries have got the vaccine, most of whom are senior citizens.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
others

Home isolation numbers on the increase in Pune

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:39 PM IST
PUNE With several Covid-19 patients showing mild symptoms or being asymptomatic, there has been a steady increase in home isolations in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao tests positive for Covid-19

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:30 PM IST
PUNE Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Standing committee sanctions Rs7.50 crore for restarting of Jumbo Covid care centres

By Siddarth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:22 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) standing committee has cleared the proposal tabled by municipal commissioner Vikram Kuma, to reopen the Jumbo Covid care centres at Baner and Balewadi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMPML ridership numbers drop by 50% in face of new restrictions in city

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:14 PM IST
PUNE As the number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise in Pune, Pune’s public transport body – the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) - has seen a significant drop in ridership in the last couple of weeks
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune lags Mumbai, Nagpur in phase 2 of vaccination drive

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:04 PM IST
PUNE Despite reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the state, Pune lags Mumbai and Nagpur in terms of phase-two of the Covid-19 vaccination drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

As second wave looms for Pune, number of tests being conducted not increasing

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:06 PM IST
PUNE As Pune is on the verge of reporting a possible second wave of Covid-19 infections, with experts suggesting another peak by April, the government has not increased the number of tests being conducted in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

No last show for single-screen cinemas: Laxminarayan theatre will not reopen

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:40 PM IST
Single-screen theatres in the city were already facing business challenges from TV, multiplexes, and OTT platforms, before the Covid impact
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

ED books Agra builders’ firm for duping investors

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:40 PM IST
LUCKNOW The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the directors and promoters of an Agra-based builders firm, Kalpturu Buildtech, said officials here on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pvt doc accused of performing surgery at govt hosp, probe ordered

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:35 PM IST
LUCKNOW A probe has been set up after reports that a private sector doctor allegedly performed a surgery on his patient at the state-run Civil Hospital
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Husband, son of Ludhiana councillor booked for trespass, assault in cross FIR

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:08 PM IST
On March 13, a former Congress councillor and his accomplices were booked in a similar case on the complaint of the sitting councillor’s husband
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai, India - November 25, 2020: Healthcare workers during COVID-19 screening and swab test of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Andheri in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. (Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times) (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India - November 25, 2020: Healthcare workers during COVID-19 screening and swab test of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Andheri in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. (Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times) (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
others

Bihar mandates Covid-19 negative report for travellers from Maharashtra, Punjab

By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Bihar’s crisis management group (CMG) on Covid-19, in its emergency meeting on Tuesday, decided to undertake a critical evaluation of the upsurge in coronavirus infections to take a call on the continuance of teaching in schools
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

High court orders judicial probe into activist’s alleged custodial torture

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Shiv Kumar was booked along with Nodeep Kaur for allegedly causing hurt, criminal intimidation, rioting, attempt to murder, assault on a public servant, and attempt of snatching during a farmer protest against three agricultural laws passed in September
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (HT archive)
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (HT archive)
others

Amaravati land scam case: Chandrababu Naidu gets CID notice

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:28 PM IST
The former CM faces arrest if he does not comply with the notice of Andhra Pradesh police’s CID for questioning on March 23 in Vijaywada. This comes 4 days after the CID registered an FIR against him
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Civic Sanskriti: Why street vendors must not become a Covid-19 casualty

By Sanskriti Menon
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Around this time last year, for the first few days, or weeks, of lockdown it was great to have quiet streets
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pujari is already under arrest in connection with a 2016 firing case outside Gajalee Hotel in Vile Parle. (HT File)
Pujari is already under arrest in connection with a 2016 firing case outside Gajalee Hotel in Vile Parle. (HT File)
others

Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrests gangster Ravi Pujari for extorting property consultant

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:21 AM IST
The trial in the case is pending before the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca) court for trial. Pujari’s gang members are already facing trial in the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP