ASI in STF Amritsar border range to get President medal for gallantry

Chandigarh Gursewak Singh, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with the Special Task Force, Border Range, Amritsar has been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry for 2021. On the eve of the 75th Independence Day, the Union home ministry has announced the names of Punjab Police officers/officials, to be awarded with Police Medal of Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Assistant director general of police (ADGP) modernisation Ram Singh and AIG-cum-staff officer, Jasdeep Singh, posted in the Punjab DGP office will be conferred the distinguished service medal.

Five Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers, including SSP Kapurthala, Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, ADCP-2 Ludhiana Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, DSP PBI Raj Kumar, DSP CID Unit Bathinda Parminder Singh and DSP (detective) Amritsar Rural Gurinderpal Singh are among 13 members of the force who will get the medal for meritorious service.

Other to be awarded for meritorious service are inspectors Kulvir Singh; Ashok Kumar; Puran Singh, SIs Natha Singh; Niranjan Dass, Harjit Singh; ASIs Onkar Tiwari Ashok Kumar.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta congratulated the awardees and expressed gratitude to the Union home ministry for recognising the services of these officers and boosting the morale of Punjab Police. “Such recognition plays a significant role in encouraging the police to work with more dedication and devotion, qualities that are a huge asset in a border state like Punjab.”