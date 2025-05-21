Asiatic lion population in Gujarat sees 32.2% jump; rises to 891: CM Patel

The population of Asiatic lions in Gujarat has risen to 891 from the previous 674, chief minister Bhupendra Patel announced on Wednesday. The number shows an increase of 32.2% in the Asiatic lion population recorded in the last 2020 lion census. The census, carried out from May 10 to 13, spanned 58 talukas across 11 districts, including Junagadh, Amreli, and Bhavnagar. (File photo)

The 16th lion population estimation was announced during the seventh meeting of the National Board for Wildlife at Sasan-Gir on March 3, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi after which the estimation process was initiated.

The 2025 census, carried out from May 10 to 13, spanned 58 talukas across 11 districts, including Junagadh, Amreli, and Bhavnagar.

High-resolution cameras, camera traps, and the e-GujForest app for real-time data entry, the Minimal Total Count approach was used to conduct the survey along with the Direct Beat Verification method.

Also Read: Gujarat revises rules for construction near Asiatic lion habitat, sparks concern

Amreli district holds the highest population of lions in the Asiatic lion landscape, including 82 adult males, 117 adult females, 22 sub-adult males, 35 sub-adult females, 4 unidentified sub-adults, and 79 cubs (2 males, 10 females, 67 unidentified).

CM Patel credited the achievement to Gujarat’s sustained conservation efforts highlighting the ₹2,927-crore Project Lion, launched in 2020. This initiative focuses on habitat restoration, prey base enhancement, and mitigating human-wildlife conflict, fostering a thriving environment for the lions.

The population of the Asiatic lion occurs in Gir National Park & Gir and Pania Wildlife Sanctuary and adjoining areas as the source (core) population. From this source, lions have dispersed and established distinct satellite populations.

During previous population estimations, seven of these satellite populations including Mitiyala Wildlife Sanctuary, Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary, the southwestern and southeastern coastal regions, Savarkundla-Liliya and its adjoining areas in Amreli, Bhavnagar Mainland, and Bhavnagar Coast—were recorded. In the latest estimation, three new satellite populations have been documented.

Among these, Barda Wildlife Sanctuary is a newly established population.

Across the lion population within the landscape, the adult male to adult female ration is 1:1.68 while the adult female to cub ration stands at 1:0.68. Adult females increased from 260 individuals to 330 (26.92%).

For the first time the population in the corridor area has been recorded with a population of 22 individuals. The lion population has increased by 70.36 % in the past decade from 523 in 2015, whereas the area of distribution has increased by 59.09%. The largest pride in the latest census was recorded near Palitana with 17 lions.

Of the 891 lions recorded, the core population of 384 reside in the forest and sanctuary areas while 507 reside outside in the revenue area and coastal and lion corridors, said AP Singh, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and head of forests.

He said that the carrying capacity of lions in the sanctuary areas was earlier estimated around 300-350 but the rise shows how conservation efforts and forest management have yielded results.

Of the total population, 55.78% were found in forested areas, while the remaining 44.22% were in non-forested areas, according to the census data.

Unlike the tiger census done once every four years and carried out over a period of two years, the lion census, done once in five years, is completed in just three days.

“The tiger census mainly relies on the pug marks methodology as compared to Asiatic lion census that is done through Direct Beat Verification. Our lion census methodology is more scientific than tiger,” said Jaipal Singh, PCCF-Wildlife, Gujarat Forest department.

The 32.2% population growth since 2020, when 674 lions were counted, highlights the effectiveness of Gujarat’s conservation model. Anti-poaching measures, habitat management, and community engagement have been key in reaching these numbers. The Maldhari pastoralist communities, living alongside lions in Gir, play a vital role in fostering coexistence.

Initiatives like livestock compensation and awareness programs have minimised conflicts, while eco-development committees empower locals to protect the lions.