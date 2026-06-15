Dibrugarh , A total of 10 suspected drug traffickers have been arrested and several incriminating items, including contraband goods, seized in a major operation in Dibrugarh district of Assam, police said on Monday. Assam: 10 drug traffickers nabbed, contraband items seized

According to Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, heroin, cash, vehicles, mobile phone and gold have been seized in the operation carried out on Sunday in Harijan Colony in Kalibari area near Dibrugarh Town railway station.

"Acting on a tip-off, multiple police teams launched coordinated raids at several abandoned railway colony quarters and other locations in a crackdown on an organised drug trafficking network operating in the heart of the town," he added.

A total of 10 people have been arrested and are being interrogated, while several additional names have surfaced during questioning and efforts are underway to apprehend others allegedly linked to the network, the officer said.

"During the operation, police seized 79.55 gm of suspected heroin concealed in eight containers. Police also seized a mobile handset along with a SIM card," he added.

A large number of syringes allegedly used for drug consumption and distribution were also seized, the SP said.

"These included 40 packets containing six insulin syringes each, taking the total to 240 syringes, besides six packets containing 10 high-tech insulin syringes each, amounting to another 60 syringes," he added.

Dilip said police further seized cash amounting to ₹4,92,710, suspected to be proceeds from the illegal drug trade.

"Four vehicles were also confiscated during the operation. In addition, police seized several ornaments suspected to have been purchased from the proceeds of narcotics trafficking. The seized valuables include two pairs of gold earrings, a gold chain, a gold finger ring and a 5 gm silver coin," he added.

Investigators are examining the source of the seized narcotics, the financial transactions involved and the wider distribution network operating in the region, the SP said.

"The operation is being viewed as one of the most significant anti-drug crackdowns in Dibrugarh in recent years. An organised drug syndicate had allegedly been operating from abandoned railway quarters near the old railway station for a prolonged period," he added.

While the operation resulted in major seizures and multiple arrests, the alleged kingpin of the network is reported to have escaped and remains at large, Dilip said.

"A letter has already been issued to DRM Tinsukia for eviction of illegally settled people on railway land," he added.

Dilip said the investigation is continuing, and further arrests and seizures are expected in the coming days as police intensify their crackdown on drug trafficking in the district.

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