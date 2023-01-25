Home / Cities / Others / Assam: 13-yr-old rape victim dies after childbirth

Assam: 13-yr-old rape victim dies after childbirth

others
Published on Jan 25, 2023 10:35 AM IST

A 40-year-old man allegedly raped the 13-year-old girl repeatedly and threatened that he will kill her family if she reported the matter

Police said the girl’s family lodged a complaint after she died. (HT PHOTO)
Police said the girl’s family lodged a complaint after she died. (HT PHOTO)
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha

A 13-year-old girl died at a hospital in Assam’s Barpeta after childbirth months after a 40-year-old man allegedly raped her repeatedly in the state’s Goalpara district, a police officer said. Her child also died within 24 hours of the girl’s death on Monday.

The girl’s family has lodged a complaint against the man, who has been booked under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police superintendent (Goalpara) Rakesh Reddy said the family lodged the complaint after the girl died. “About seven months back, she was raped, according to her family members,” said Reddy.

Reddy said that the accused, who is the family’s neighbour, has been identified but he is absconding. “We are searching for him and he will be arrested soon.”

According to the First Information Report, the 40-year-old threatened to kill the girl’s family if she reported the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out