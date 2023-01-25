Assam: 13-yr-old rape victim dies after childbirth

A 13-year-old girl died at a hospital in Assam’s Barpeta after childbirth months after a 40-year-old man allegedly raped her repeatedly in the state’s Goalpara district, a police officer said. Her child also died within 24 hours of the girl’s death on Monday.

The girl’s family has lodged a complaint against the man, who has been booked under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police superintendent (Goalpara) Rakesh Reddy said the family lodged the complaint after the girl died. “About seven months back, she was raped, according to her family members,” said Reddy.

Reddy said that the accused, who is the family’s neighbour, has been identified but he is absconding. “We are searching for him and he will be arrested soon.”

According to the First Information Report, the 40-year-old threatened to kill the girl’s family if she reported the matter.