Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Assam: 4 held after Class 10 girl student killed in clash over land dispute

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 01:54 pm IST

At least 12 people, including men and women, sustained injuries after a long-standing land dispute allegedly escalated into a confrontation between two groups

Silchar: The Assam police have arrested four people in connection with the killing of a Class 10 girl student in Cachar district, officials said on Saturday.

The arrested men were picked up during a late-night operation on Friday. (Representational image)
The arrested men were picked up during a late-night operation on Friday. (Representational image)

The minor girl died after being critically injured in a violent clash at Hatikhala Bazaar on Monday night after a long-standing land dispute allegedly escalated into a confrontation between two groups. She was rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) with grievous injuries, where she died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday night.

The arrested men, Raju Ahmed, Atabur Rahman, Rais Ali and Shahab Uddin, were picked up during a late-night operation on Friday, officials said.

Hospital records show that at least 12 people, including men and women, were brought to SMCH with injuries following the incident. Police said all of them were involved in the violence. Two of the injured remain in critical condition and are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, officials said.

The student’s death led to tension in the area, prompting the administration to deploy additional security personnel and intensify patrolling in and around Hatikhala Bazaar to prevent any escalation.

Following her death, the girl’s family lodged a first information report (FIR) at a local police station. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 103 (murder), officials said.

Family members of the deceased and local residents have demanded a fair and impartial probe and exemplary punishment for those responsible.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Assam: 4 held after Class 10 girl student killed in clash over land dispute
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Four individuals have been arrested by Assam police in connection with the murder of a Class 10 girl student in Cachar district, who succumbed to injuries from a violent clash related to a land dispute. The incident left at least 12 injured, with two in critical condition. Tensions in the area have prompted increased security measures. An FIR has been filed, and the community demands justice.