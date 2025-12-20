Assam: 4 held after Class 10 girl student killed in clash over land dispute

Silchar: The Assam police have arrested four people in connection with the killing of a Class 10 girl student in Cachar district, officials said on Saturday. The arrested men were picked up during a late-night operation on Friday. (Representational image)

The minor girl died after being critically injured in a violent clash at Hatikhala Bazaar on Monday night after a long-standing land dispute allegedly escalated into a confrontation between two groups. She was rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) with grievous injuries, where she died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday night.

The arrested men, Raju Ahmed, Atabur Rahman, Rais Ali and Shahab Uddin, were picked up during a late-night operation on Friday, officials said.

Hospital records show that at least 12 people, including men and women, were brought to SMCH with injuries following the incident. Police said all of them were involved in the violence. Two of the injured remain in critical condition and are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, officials said.

The student’s death led to tension in the area, prompting the administration to deploy additional security personnel and intensify patrolling in and around Hatikhala Bazaar to prevent any escalation.

Following her death, the girl’s family lodged a first information report (FIR) at a local police station. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 103 (murder), officials said.

Family members of the deceased and local residents have demanded a fair and impartial probe and exemplary punishment for those responsible.