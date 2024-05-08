Assam: 4-month-old baby dies due to swine flu, second H1N1 death in state

A 4-month-old child died in Assam’s Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) on Tuesday after he was infected with the H1N1 virus, making it the second death due to swine flu in the last three days in the state. One more person infected with the virus is undergoing treatment at SMCH, officials said. For representational purposes only. (Shutterstock)

The infant, from Cachar district’s Uttar Krishnapur area, was admitted on April 12, according to health authorities.

A senior doctor at SMCH said the victim’s family members brought him in a critical condition.

“Initially, the kid was responding well to the treatment but in the last week of April, his health started deteriorating. We conducted an RT-PCR test, which is when he tested positive for the H1N1 virus,” a senior doctor said.

SMCH principal Dr Bhaskar Gupta said, “He was suffering from other issues and the H1N1 virus made it worse.”

Cachar district joint director of health Dr Ashutosh Barman said this is the first such incident in the district in many years, and the administration is taking precautionary measures to prevent further spread.

“At present, one patient is admitted to SMCH, two persons infected with H1N1 virus have been cured, and one infant has died. We have informed all frontline workers to keep strict vigil across the district,” he said.

On May 4, a 13-month-old child from in the state’s Hailakandi district died because of the H1N1 virus infection.