Assam assembly passes resolution to name Dibrugarh airport after Bhupen Hazarika

GUWAHATI: The Assam assembly on Monday passed a resolution to name the Dibrugarh airport after eminent poet, composer and singer Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika. (Photo: airlinesairportsterminals.com)

“It gives me great joy to share that the Assam assembly has unanimously passed the resolution to rename Dibrugarh airport as Dr Bhupen Hazarika airport. This will be a befitting tribute to the legacy of the Bharat Ratna, whose contributions to Assam and Bharat are unparalleled,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X.

Sarma told the state assembly, which convened for a special one-day session, that the state government has planned year-long celebrations to mark the birth centenary of Hazarika this year. He said that the celebrations will begin in Guwahati on September 8 and conclude on the same date next year in Delhi.

The next phase of the celebrations will be spread across places closely associated with Hazarika’s life and his illustrious and long career. It will include events in Arunachal Pradesh, where he was born and spent his early years, West Bengal, and Maharashtra, where he pursued his professional career.

The state government will also publish a book chronicling the significant events and contributions of Hazarika’s life.

“The book will be translated into 23 Indian languages and distributed to colleges, universities, libraries and institutions across the country. We aim to ensure that the legacy of Bhupen Hazarika reaches every Indian household,” Sarma said.

The assembly also passed a resolution congratulating the armed forces and the central government for the success of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan last month.