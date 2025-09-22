Assam: Bodoland Territorial Council polls begin; 14.5% turnout in first 2 hours

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections in Assam began on Monday morning across five districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), with polling officials recording 14.5% turnout in the initial two hours. A woman in Baksa poses after casting her ballot during the Bodoland Territorial Council elections in Assam on Monday. (PTI)

According to the election commission, Tamulpur district recorded between 10% and 14.5% turnout in the first two hours of polling, from 7.30 am to 9.30 am. In Darangajuli (ST) constituency, 10% of voters had cast their votes, while Nagrijuli (Non-ST) recorded 11%. Goibari (ST) registered 14%, Suklai Serfang (ST) 14.5%, and Goreswar (ST) 11%.

The BTC elections are being held across 40 constituencies, with 316 candidates in the fray. Over 2.65 million voters, including 1.33 million women and 17 from the other gender, are eligible to vote. A total of 3,359 polling booths have been set up across Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Tamulpur, and Udalguri districts.

The State Election Commission said polling would continue till 4pm.

It is a triangular contest between the ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BTC’s chief executive member Pramod Boro, BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary, and several sitting MLAs are among the prominent candidates in the fray.

Parties ended their campaigning on September 19, a day ahead of its official culmination, following the death of popular singer and composer Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

The counting of votes will take place on September 26.