Assam cabinet approves holding of NEET entrance tests only in govt institutes

The Assam cabinet on Sunday approved three changes in National Eligibility cum Entrance Tests (NEET) exams, which are held each year to select students for admissions to medical colleges across the country. The decisions taken by the cabinet are to be forwarded to the National Testing Authority (NTA) (which conducts the NEET exams). (Representative file photo)

The changes included holding of the examinations only in government-run institutions or centres, district authorities supervising the examination process and biometric tests of students before taking the test.

“Inputs from professors at medical colleges in the state had revealed that many students despite securing admissions after getting high marks at NEET exams aren’t found to be meritorious while pursuing their courses,” said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Following that we had instructed the special branch (SB) of Assam Police to conduct an inquiry one and half years ago. And it was revealed that entrance tests of NEET were held at many private institutes across the state,” he added.

Also Read: New private universities in Assam will need security clearance: Himanta

Sarma said that the cabinet approved three changes in the NEET exams from this year including holding them exclusively in government-run institutes, conducting them under direct supervision of the district administrative and police authorities and ensuring biometric details of each candidate are taken before they enter the exam centre.

“The decisions taken by the cabinet are to be forwarded to the National Testing Authority (NTA) (which conducts the NEET exams) and I will take it up personally with Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan,” the CM said.

Sarma said that the cabinet also approved tabling of the Assam Coaching Institutes Control and Regulations Act in the ongoing budget session of the state assembly.

“This is aimed at bringing the coaching centres, which have started mushrooming across the state, under one system and regulating their operations,” he said.